Turkish weightlifter wins gold in youth championships

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish weightlifter Muhammet Furkan Özbek won a gold medal in the 2019 European Junior & Under 23 Championships in Romania's capital, Bucharest, the Turkish Weightlifting Federation announced on Oct. 21.

Özbek claimed the gold in the snatch in the men's 73-kilogram weight class late on Oct. 20 by lifting 148 kilograms.

He broke the European record twice in the clean and jerk by lifting 181 kilograms and 329 kilograms, respectively.

In the same class, Batuhan Yüksel won a silver medal in the clean and jerk by lifting 177 kilograms and the bronze with a total of 312 kilograms.

At the end of the fourth day of the championship, the national athletes brought home a total of 22 medals, including nine gold, five silver and eight bronze.

Turkey's Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoğlu congratulated the athletes in a statement issued by the ministry.