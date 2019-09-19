Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Sept. 18.

In the women’s 45 kilogram, Erdoğan won a gold medal in snatch category, and won a silver medal in clean and jerk category after lifting 77 kg and 92 kg, respectively to claim the title in Pattaya city.

The 2019 World Weightlifting Championships will run through Sept. 27.

A total of 734 athletes from 105 countries will compete in the tournament.