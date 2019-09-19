Turkish weightlifter becomes world champion

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Şaziye Erdoğan was crowned with the 2019 World Weightlifting Champion title in Thailand on Sept. 18. 

In the women’s 45 kilogram, Erdoğan won a gold medal in snatch category, and won a silver medal in clean and jerk category after lifting 77 kg and 92 kg, respectively to claim the title in Pattaya city.

The 2019 World Weightlifting Championships will run through Sept. 27.

A total of 734 athletes from 105 countries will compete in the tournament.

WORLD Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything to be on the space power list: Roscosmos

Turkey has everything it needs to be on the space power list and Russia is willing to cooperate for the first Turkish astronaut in space, the director-general of the Russian space agency (Roscosmos) said on Sept. 18.

ECONOMY Turkey looks to raise manufacturings share of GDP

Turkey looks to raise manufacturing's share of GDP

Turkey is looking to significantly boost manufacturing's share of the nation’s GDP by 2023, the country's industry and technology minister said on Sept. 18. 
