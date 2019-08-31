Turkish vice president to attend WWII ceremony in Poland

  • August 31 2019 14:14:00

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkey’s vice president will attend a ceremony in Poland commemorating the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of World War II, according to presidential sources.

Fuat Oktay will attend an event marking Sept. 1, 1939, the day Nazi Germany invaded Poland, in the Polish capital Warsaw on Sept. 1, the sources said.

He will also attend a dinner given by Polish President Andrzej Duda in honor of the heads of visiting delegations.

During his visit, Oktay is expected to meet with the leaders of other countries attending the commemoration.

