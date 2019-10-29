Turkish, US presidential aides talk ties, Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın and U.S. National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien spoke about bilateral relations and recent developments in Syria on the phone on Oct. 28.

According to a statement from the presidency, the officials stressed that the two NATO allies have to work together against all terrorist groups, including ISIL and the YPG/PKK.

Kalın and O'Brien also spoke about preparations for President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's visit to President Donald Trump in Washington set for Nov. 13.

Their talk took place days after U.S. forces killed ISIL leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi. Announcing the terrorist's death on Oct. 27, U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Turkey for its cooperation with the raid, calling it "terrific," adding that U.S. forces "flew over" some Turkish territory during the mission.

Since Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist group in 2013, Turkey has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings, and four armed attacks that killed 315 people, including police officers and soldiers, and injured hundreds.

In response to these attacks, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad, neutralizing 3,500 ISIL terrorists and arresting 5,500.