Turkish, US officials discuss Syria, Libya and East Med

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Senior Turkish and U.S. officials spoke over the phone on Dec. 23 to discuss bilateral relations and the security situations in Syria and Libya, according to a statement by Turkish presidency.

Turkish presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın emphasized to U.S. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien that Turkey's efforts towards regional security and stability would continue, said the statement.

Besides Libya and Syria, they also discussed developments in the Eastern Mediterranean, with Kalın underlining Turkey’s principled stance on the issue, it added.