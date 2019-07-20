Turkish university leads in open access publications

  • July 20 2019 12:07:55

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish university leads in open access publications

Turkey’s Bilkent University has taken a lead in digitizing a maximum number of publications and making them available to readers across the globe free of cost.

According to a study conducted by the Centre for Science and Technology Studies (CWTS) of Leiden University in the Netherlands, the Ankara-based Turkish University had taken lead in open access publications.

The university was found to have made 96.1% of publications available, in open digital space with free access.

"We have pioneered a way, to reach out to the wider audiences through our scientific studies," Abdullah Atalar, the chancellor of the University, told Anadolu Agency.

Atalar stated that once the limitation period of journals is over, they are made available online.

"This system, which makes Bilkent University a leader of 963 institutions in five continents, aims to increase the impact of current knowledge and research in the academic world," he said.

