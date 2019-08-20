Turkish Treasury borrows $830.5M through auctions

  • August 20 2019 09:37:00

Turkish Treasury borrows $830.5M through auctions

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Treasury borrows $830.5M through auctions

The Turkish Treasury borrowed a total of around 4.67 billion Turkish liras ($830.5 million) from domestic markets on Aug. 19, according to an official statement.

The Treasury and Finance Ministry reported that nearly 3.44 billion Turkish liras ($607.7 million) in 13-month zero coupon government bonds (reopen, second issue) were sold in an auction.

The government bonds will be settled on Aug. 21 and mature on Sep. 16, 2020. The total tender amounted to 5.3 billion Turkish liras ($936.8 million) with a 64.7% accepted/tendered rate.

The treasury said the term rate of 392-day government bonds was accepted at 16.57%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 15.38% and 215.30%, respectively.

In Aug. 19's second auction, the Treasury issued six-year floating rate coupon government bonds (semiannually, re-open, eighth issue) totaling 1.23 billion Turkish liras ($217.4 million).

The bonds will be settled on Wednesday with a maturity date of Aug. 6, 2025.

According to the ministry, the total tender in the second auction amounted to 2.9 billion Turkish liras ($512.6 million), with a 42.3% accepted/tendered rate.

The term rate of 2,177-day government bonds was accepted at 11.50%, while the annual simple and compound interest rates were 22.90% and 24.31%, respectively.

The treasury will hold two more auctions on Aug. 20 to borrow from the domestic market.

According to the ministry's borrowing strategy, the treasury projects to hold 14 bond-auctions and a direct sale of lease certificates this July-September to borrow some 36.5 billion Turkish liras ($6.3 billion) from domestic markets.

Turkey, Treasury, auction, bonds

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria

    Turkey ‘strongly’ condemns strike on its military convoy in Syria

  2. Yet another futile Cyprus exercise

    Yet another futile Cyprus exercise

  3. Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

    Forest fire destroys over 1,200 acres of land

  4. US urges Syrian regime, allies to halt Idlib attacks

    US urges Syrian regime, allies to halt Idlib attacks

  5. State universities v private universities in Turkey

    State universities v private universities in Turkey
Recommended
Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July
Central Banks reserve ratio requirements revised

Central Banks' reserve ratio requirements revised
EUs annual inflation at 1.4% in July

EU's annual inflation at 1.4% in July
Turkeys retail turnover rises in June

Turkey's retail turnover rises in June
Total turnover up 12.3% in June

Total turnover up 12.3% in June
China unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms

China unveils rate reform to steer funding costs lower for firms
WORLD Tensions build on migrant ship off Italy, 10 jump overboard

Tensions build on migrant ship off Italy, 10 jump overboard

Tensions rose on a rescue ship stranded off southern Italy on Aug. 20, as 10 of the migrants aboard jumped into the sea and tried to swim ashore, according to the Spanish charity that operates the vessel.
ECONOMY Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

Turkey sees over 102,000 house sales in July

Turkey recorded 102,236 house sales in July, down 17.5% year-on-year, the country's statistical office announced on Aug. 20.     
SPORTS Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe trounce Gazişehir Gaziantep 5-0

Fenerbahçe started the new season with an impressive victory against the newly promoted Gazişehir Gaziantep at Fenerbahçe's Ülker Stadium late on Aug. 19.