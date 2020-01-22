Turkish textile fair debuts in US to promote products

  • January 22 2020 10:43:32

Turkish textile fair debuts in US to promote products

NEW YORK-Anadolu Agency
Turkish textile fair debuts in US to promote products

Turkish textile exporters organized a fair, I Of The World, in the U.S. to promote the country's textile products.

The two-day event kicked off on Jan. 21 with 32 Turkish companies joining. The first-ever fair was organized by Istanbul Textile and Raw Materials Exporters’ Association (ITHIB).

Turkish Deputy Trade Minister Rıza Tuna Turagay stressed the U.S. is a significant and major market in the textile sector.

While the U.S.' textile and apparel imports are around $100 billion annually, Turkey has its share with some $1 billion exports to the U.S. in these sectors, said the official.

Turagay added that the figure does not reflect the potential of Turkey, of which textile and apparel exports are around $29.5 billion yearly.

Ahmet Öksüz, the chairman of ITHIB board, said the fair will contribute to the $100 billion bilateral trade target.

"Turkey is the sixth-largest textile supplier in the world and the 10th in the U.S. market, our goal is to gain higher achievement," he said.

Öksüz recalled that the U.S. implements 15 percent taxation on Turkish textile products while it has free trade agreements with Jordan and Egypt.

He said: "Therefore, competitiveness gets difficult for us in similar products."

MOST POPULAR

  1. EU seeks to reduce Turkey’s role in Libya

    EU seeks to reduce Turkey’s role in Libya

  2. Russia and Cyprus

    Russia and Cyprus

  3. Japan makes drastic changes in nuclear power energy industry after Fukushima

    Japan makes drastic changes in nuclear power energy industry after Fukushima

  4. Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

    Some EU countries attempt to mediate in Cyprus, says Özersay

  5. Iranian-Turkish gold trader Zarrab’s former champion racehorse hung in limbo

    Iranian-Turkish gold trader Zarrab’s former champion racehorse hung in limbo
Recommended
Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

45 countries imported Turkish honey in 2019

45 countries imported Turkish honey in 2019
Most valuable brand Amazon breaks $200B mark: Report

Most valuable brand Amazon breaks $200B mark: Report
Domestic tourism spending sees rise in Turkey

Domestic tourism spending sees rise in Turkey
Treasury borrows over $340 million through auction

Treasury borrows over $340 million through auction
Turkish House in Davos aims to increase investment opportunities

'Turkish House' in Davos aims to increase investment opportunities
WORLD Greece elects first woman president

Greece elects first woman president

Greece's parliament on Jan. 22 elected the first woman president in the country's history, a senior judge with an expertise in environmental and constitutional law.
ECONOMY Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

Employers’ association in metal sector declares lockout

The Turkish Employers’ Association of Metal Industries (MESS) has announced that it took a lockout decision after the labor union Türk Metal decided to go on strike as the parties failed to resolve disagreements.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Fenerbahçe advance to Turkish Cup quarterfinals

Turkish Süper Lig title contenders Fenerbahçe advanced to the quarterfinals of the Ziraat Turkish Cup on Jan. 21 by defeating Hes Kablo Kayserispor.