Turkish swimmer wins silver in European tournament
ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Emre Sakçı won silver medal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships 2019 in the U.K. on Dec. 5.
Sakçı finished men's 50-meter breaststroke in 25.82 seconds at the tournament in Glasgow, Scotland.
His record earned Sakçı the title of first Turkish swimmer to earn a medal in the 50-meter breaststroke of the European Short Course Swimming Championships.
The championships are hosting more than 500 athletes from all around Europe in the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.
The biennial event -- started on Wednesday -- will run through Dec. 8.