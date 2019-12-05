Turkish swimmer wins silver in European tournament

  December 05 2019

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkey's Emre Sakçı won silver medal at the European Short Course Swimming Championships 2019 in the U.K. on Dec. 5. 

Sakçı finished men's 50-meter breaststroke in 25.82 seconds at the tournament in Glasgow, Scotland.

His record earned Sakçı the title of first Turkish swimmer to earn a medal in the 50-meter breaststroke of the European Short Course Swimming Championships.

The championships are hosting more than 500 athletes from all around Europe in the Tollcross International Swimming Centre.

The biennial event -- started on Wednesday -- will run through Dec. 8.

