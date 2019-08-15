Turkish swimmer wins bronze in South Korea

GWANGJU

Turkey’s Pınar İdel captured a bronze in the women’s 100-meter butterfly (50-54) at the 2019 FINA World Masters Swimming Championships in Gwangju, South Korea on Aug. 15.

The 53-year-old from the Istanbul Yüzme İhtisas Masters Swimming Club touched the wall in 1:16.18. Franca Bosisio of Italy won the gold medal in 1:08.00 as Kristin Jan Gary of the USA held the silver medal in 1:12.24.

The 18th FINA World Masters Championships Gwangju 2019 features 5,700 swimmers from masters clubs in 84 countries from all over the world, including Europe, the United States, Japan, and China.

The international event will last until Aug. 18.

The championships are held biennially, with competition in all five of FINA’s disciplines: Swimming, diving, water polo, open water swimming and synchronized swimming.