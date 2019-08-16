Turkish Süper Lig starts on Aug 16

  • August 16 2019 09:25:00

Turkish Süper Lig starts on Aug 16

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Süper Lig starts on Aug 16

Turkish top tier football league, the Süper Lig is set to kick off on Aug. 16 as the 81-day break ends.

The opening match of the 2019-2020 season will be played between Yukatel Denizlispor and Galatasaray, the latest winner of the league.

This season 306 matches will be played as there are 18 teams from 12 Turkish provinces.

Yukatel Denizlispor, Gençlerbirliği and Gazişahir Gaziantep are the teams promoted to the Süper Lig.

Bursaspor, Akhisarspor and Büyükşehir Belediye Erzurumspor were in the Süper Lig last season but they were relegated to a lower division in May.

There are five teams from Istanbul this season, Beşiktaş, Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray, Kasımpaşa and Medipol Başakşehir.

Two teams are from the capital Ankara, MKE Ankaragücüand Gençlerbirliği.

The first half of this season will end on December 29 and the second half will begin on Jan. 17, 2020.

Süper Lig will end on May 17, 2020.

The Intercontinental Derby between two Istanbul giants, Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe will be on match day six and it will be played at Galatasaray's home, Turk Telekom Stadium.

Beşiktaş will host city rivals Galatasaray at Vodafone Park on match day nine.

Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş will meet in the 16th week at Fenerbahçe's home ground ÜlkerStadium.

Matchday one fixtures:

Aug. 16:

Yukatel Denizlispor-Galatasaray at 1730GMT

Aug. 17:

Gençlerbirliği-Çaykur Rizespor at 1615GMT

İstikbal Mobilya Kayserispor-Alanyaspor at 1845GMT

Demir Grup Sivasspor-Beşiktaş at 1845GMT

Aug. 18:

Konyaspor-MKE Ankaragücü at 1615GMT

Göztepe-Antalyaspor at 1615GMT

Yeni Malatyaspor-Medipol Başakşehir at 1845GMT

Kasımpaşa-Trabzonspor at 1845GMT

Aug. 19:

Fenerbahçe-Gazişehir Gaziantep at 1700GMT

Turkey, football, Süper Lig

MOST POPULAR

  1. New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

    New military base in Qatar to inaugurate in autumn

  2. Turkish tourism booms with Eid al-Adha

    Turkish tourism booms with Eid al-Adha

  3. Who is responsible for the birth of a ‘statelet’ east of Euphrates?

    Who is responsible for the birth of a ‘statelet’ east of Euphrates?

  4. Bus with passengers on board catches fire in Turkey’s northwest

    Bus with passengers on board catches fire in Turkey’s northwest

  5. Turkey slams Israeli minister's remarks on Al-Aqsa

    Turkey slams Israeli minister's remarks on Al-Aqsa
Recommended
Turkish swimmer wins bronze in South Korea

Turkish swimmer wins bronze in South Korea
Turkey eyes to host UEFA EURO 2028 tournament

Turkey eyes to host UEFA EURO 2028 tournament

Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup

Liverpool win UEFA Super Cup
Olympiacos eliminate Başakşehir in UCL quals

Olympiacos eliminate Başakşehir in UCL quals
Nigerian midfielder Onyekuru joins Monaco

Nigerian midfielder Onyekuru joins Monaco
Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

Danish defender Zanka joins Fenerbahçe

WORLD N Korea fires projectiles, rejects talks with S Korea

N Korea fires projectiles, rejects talks with S Korea

North Korea launched at least two projectiles into the sea on Aug. 16, South Korea's military said, shortly after Pyongyang described South Korea's president as "impudent" and vowed that inter-Korean talks are over.
ECONOMY Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkish satellite completes 8th year in orbit

Turkey's first national earth observation satellite, named Rasat, completed its 8th year in orbit.         
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig starts on Aug 16

Turkish Süper Lig starts on Aug 16

Turkish top tier football league, the Süper Lig is set to kick off on Aug. 16 as the 81-day break ends.