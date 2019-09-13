Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

  • September 13 2019 11:46:28

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

ISTANBUL
Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

The Turkish Süper Lig continues with Week 4 games this weekend following a break for international games.

League leader Alanyaspor takes on second-placed Fenerbahçe on Sept. 16 in the week’s most anticipated game, while Beşiktaş seeks its first away victory at Gazişehir on Sept. 14.

Colombian star Radamel Falcao was expected to make his Turkish league debut for Galatasaray when the defending champions hosted city neighbor Kasımpaşa late on Sept. 14 in the week’s opening game.

Alanyaspor is the only Süper Lig side to have won all its first three games, and wants to maintain its perfect run against title hopeful Fenerbahçe.

Despite the brilliant start to the season, the Mediterranean team is realistic when it comes to season-end expectations.

“We are not surprised by the start we have made, but I would be lying if I said I wasn’t surprised by being atop the standings,” said Kamil Köseoğlu, vice chairman of Alanyaspor.

“We are now an established team in the top flight after three seasons,” he added.

“Our target is to win a ticket to the Europa League for the next season [by finishing in the top five], and it will not be a surprise. I’m telling this based on my trust in our players and the technical staff.”

Fenerbahçe, on the other hand, won its first two games in the league, but a 1-1 home draw at home on Sept. 1 against Trabzonspor raised concerns whether the squad, which saw 15 players departing and nine players coming in after last season, has managed to become a team.

Elsewhere in the Süper Lig, last year’s runner-up Başakşehir hosts Sivasspor and Kayserispor travels to Antalyaspor on Sept. 14.

In Sept. 15 matches, Rizespor entertains Göztepe, Konyaspor visits Denizlispor and Ankaragücü takes on Malatyaspor at home.

Cellar-dweller Gençlerbirliği, the only team without a single point after three games, seeks its first point(s) in a tough game on Sept. 15 at Trabzonspor, which has one victory and two draws.

The game may decide the fate of Gençlerbirliği coach Mustafa Kaplan, who believes that his team has made best use of the international break.

“We dropped some unlucky points, but those games are over,” he said.

“We want to start a new page with the Trabzonspor game. We are going there for points, whether a draw or a victory. A Gençlerbirliği with a different mentality will be on the pitch this weekend.”

Turkey, football,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

    Turkish Central Bank lowers interest rates 325 bps

  2. Some intelligence services give support to FETÖ: Turkish FM

    Some intelligence services give support to FETÖ: Turkish FM

  3. EU to honor commitments to Turkey: German FM

    EU to honor commitments to Turkey: German FM

  4. Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

    Fire in Turkish Cyprus military zone under control: Defense Ministry

  5. Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa

    Karahantepe excavations start in Şanlıurfa
Recommended
Rally Turkey: Hyundai pair share lead at opening stage

Rally Turkey: Hyundai pair share lead at opening stage
Rally Turkey: Slow and steady wins the race

Rally Turkey: Slow and steady wins the race
Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers

Turkey beats Moldova in EURO 2020 football qualifiers
Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12

Rally Turkey starts its engines on Sept 12
Turkey gets silver medal in EuroVolley 2019

Turkey gets silver medal in EuroVolley 2019
Turkey beat Andorra 1-0 in EURO 2020 quals

Turkey beat Andorra 1-0 in EURO 2020 quals
WORLD New Zealands PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack

New Zealand's PM Ardern acts to tighten gun laws further, six months after attack

New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern introduced a new bill to parliament on Friday that aims to further tighten gun laws, as the country marks six months since the mass shooting in Christchurch that killed 51 Muslim worshippers.
ECONOMY Turkeys current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

Turkey's current account sees $1.2B surplus in July

Turkey's current account balance posted a $1.2 billion surplus this July, improving from a $2.2 billion deficit in July 2018, the country's Central Bank announced on Sept. 13.      
SPORTS Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

Turkish Süper Lig resumes after int’l break

The Turkish Süper Lig continues with Week 4 games this weekend following a break for international games.