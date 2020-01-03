Turkish State Railways to pay around $10,000 for graffiti cleaning

ISTANBUL-Demirören News Agency
The Turkish State Railways (TCDD) held a tender for cleaning graffiti drawings on Marmaray, the rail connection between European and Asian Istanbul via a tunnel beneath the Bosphorus Strait.

The tender and the signature process for cleaning the exterior surfaces of the train sets painted by graffiti makers was concluded on Jan 3.

According to the contract between TCDD and a private company, the authorities will pay 55,000 Turkish Liras ($9,500) to clean the train sets.

Istanbul Municipality (IMM) is also trying to clean up graffiti in the public sphere.

Istanbul Municipality subsidiary İSTAÇ has paid 600,000 Turkish Liras ($100,000) to purchase a special cleaning vehicle for graffiti cleaning.

