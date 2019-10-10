Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

  • October 10 2019 11:45:00

Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

Sevil Erkuş – ANKARA
Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

Turkish troops advanced 7 kilometers deep into the Tal Abyad border town of northern Syria as of 01:30 a.m. local time on Oct. 10 as part of “Operation Peace Spring,” Hürriyet Daily News has learned.

Turkish soldiers, accompanied by members of the National Syrian Army, did not engage in a physical confrontation with members of the YPG until 01:30 a.m.

But their progress was slower in the Ras al-Ain town over intelligence that the YPG had a military buildup in the area.

Two villages of Tal Abyad town were liberated from terrorists on Oct. 10.

The villages of al-Yabisah and Tal Fandar were the first ones cleared of terrorists as part of the operation.

Syrian National Army forces are taking security precautions in the villages located west of Tal Abyad.

More than 40 targets were destroyed in the initial airstrike by F-16 fighter jets on Oct. 9 afternoon.

Land artillery shelling with multiple rocket launchers and howitzers followed the airstrikes and hit more than 180 targets in Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad.

Turkish F-16 jets destroyed YPG targets 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) deep east of the Euphrates River, Anadolu Agency reported on late Oct. 9.

The airstrikes hit the YPG elements in the city of Ras al-Ain, as well as those in the rural areas of Derik and Qamishlo districts, the agency reported.

Turkish fighter jets fly 30 km deep in N Syria
Turkish fighter jets fly 30 km deep in N Syria

Turkey, east of euphrates,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

    Ankara lashes out at condemnation of north Syria op

  2. Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

    Turkish troops advance into northern Syria

  3. World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

    World Bank revises growth forecast for Turkey

  4. Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

    Operation Peace Spring starts in N Syria: Erdoğan

  5. First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry

    First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry
Recommended
Turkey condemns attack near German synagogue

Turkey condemns attack near German synagogue
5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack

5 leave hospital after injured in YPG/PKK attack
109 terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring: Erdoğan

109 terrorists neutralized in Operation Peace Spring: Erdoğan
Turkish start-up produces plastic-eating bacteria to combat pollution

Turkish start-up produces plastic-eating bacteria to combat pollution
YPG/PKK missiles hit residential area in SE Turkey

YPG/PKK missiles hit residential area in SE Turkey
First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry

First night in anti-terror operation successful, says Defense Ministry
WORLD Russia understands Turkeys border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's border security concerns, says Russian FM

Russia understands Turkey's concerns over its border security, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Oct. 10.
ECONOMY $2.76B current account surplus expected in August

$2.76B current account surplus expected in August

Economists forecast Turkey's current account balance will post a $2.76 billion surplus in August, according to an Anadolu Agency survey on Oct. 10.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe win Turkish Womens Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe win Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup

Fenerbahçe Öznur Kablo won the Turkish Women's Basketball Presidential Cup after beating Gelecek Koleji Cukurova Basketbol 86-62 on Oct. 9. 