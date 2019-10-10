Turkish soldiers enter 7-km depth into Tal Abyad border town of Syria

Sevil Erkuş – ANKARA

Turkish troops advanced 7 kilometers deep into the Tal Abyad border town of northern Syria as of 01:30 a.m. local time on Oct. 10 as part of “Operation Peace Spring,” Hürriyet Daily News has learned.

Turkish soldiers, accompanied by members of the National Syrian Army, did not engage in a physical confrontation with members of the YPG until 01:30 a.m.

But their progress was slower in the Ras al-Ain town over intelligence that the YPG had a military buildup in the area.

Two villages of Tal Abyad town were liberated from terrorists on Oct. 10.

The villages of al-Yabisah and Tal Fandar were the first ones cleared of terrorists as part of the operation.

Syrian National Army forces are taking security precautions in the villages located west of Tal Abyad.

More than 40 targets were destroyed in the initial airstrike by F-16 fighter jets on Oct. 9 afternoon.

Land artillery shelling with multiple rocket launchers and howitzers followed the airstrikes and hit more than 180 targets in Ras al-Ain and Tal Abyad.

Turkish F-16 jets destroyed YPG targets 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) deep east of the Euphrates River, Anadolu Agency reported on late Oct. 9.

The airstrikes hit the YPG elements in the city of Ras al-Ain, as well as those in the rural areas of Derik and Qamishlo districts, the agency reported.