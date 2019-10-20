Turkish soldier killed in YPG attack

  • October 20 2019 10:48:00

Turkish soldier killed in YPG attack

ANKARA
Turkish soldier killed in YPG attack

A Turkish soldier was killed and another wounded in an attack by the YPG, the Syrian arm of the outlawed PKK on Oct. 20 despite the safe zone deal, the Turkish Defence Ministry said.

"One of our heroic comrades fell martyr and another was wounded after anti-tank and small arms fire by PKK / YPG terrorists during their reconnaissance and surveillance mission" in the Tal Abyad border area, the ministry said in a statement published on Twitter.

The ministry wished God’s mercy on the killed soldier and offered condolences to his family, Turkish Armed Forces and Turkish nation.

Security forces retaliated against the terrorist attack within the exercise of their right to self-defense, the ministry said in a statement.

On Oct. 9, Turkey had launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Oct. 17, Turkey agreed to pause its Operation Peace Spring for 120 hours to allow the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from the planned safe zone.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence also agreed on Turkey having 20 miles (32 kilometers) of safe zone south of the Turkish border in Syria.

Ankara wants to clear northern Syria east of the Euphrates River of the terrorist PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the YPG/PKK.

 

MOST POPULAR

  1. Tourists to exceed population for the first time in Istanbul

    Tourists to exceed population for the first time in Istanbul

  2. Erdoğan, Trump discuss Syria safe zone

    Erdoğan, Trump discuss Syria safe zone

  3. YPG/PKK terrorists carry out 14 attacks in last 36 hours

    YPG/PKK terrorists carry out 14 attacks in last 36 hours

  4. Turkey rejects chemical weapons allegations

    Turkey rejects chemical weapons allegations

  5. Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia

    Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia
Recommended
Turkish FM condemns Amnesty Internationals report on Turkeys operation in Syria.

Turkish FM condemns Amnesty International's report on Turkey's operation in Syria.     
Turkey, Russia to discuss removal of terrorists from Manbij and Ain al-Arab

Turkey, Russia to discuss removal of terrorists from Manbij and Ain al-Arab
PKK/YPG terrorists violate safe zone deal 20 times

PKK/YPG terrorists violate safe zone deal 20 times
Erdoğan praises Turkish-African relations

Erdoğan praises Turkish-African relations
YPG/PKK terrorists carry out 14 attacks in last 36 hours

YPG/PKK terrorists carry out 14 attacks in last 36 hours
Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia

Ankara issues travel warning for Catalonia
WORLD Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York

Sanders draws thousands to rally in New York

Bernie Sanders returns to the campaign trail in New York City three weeks after suffering a heart attack,
ECONOMY Qantas hails historic moment after Dreamliner completes 19-hour non-stop flight

Qantas hails 'historic' moment after Dreamliner completes 19-hour non-stop flight

Qantas plane lands after record New York-to-Sydney flight carrying 50 passengers and crew, plus a ‘comfortable’ 70 minutes of fuel
SPORTS French runner captures Cappadocia crown

French runner captures Cappadocia crown

French runner Yannick Noel brakes ribbon in Turkey's Salomon Cappadocia Ultra Trail on Oct. 19.