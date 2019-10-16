Turkish soldier killed in Syria op

  • October 16 2019 10:13:16

Turkish soldier killed in Syria op

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish soldier killed in Syria op

A Turkish soldier was killed and eight others injured on Oct. 15 during the country's counter-terrorism operation in northern Syria,
Turkey's Defense Ministry announced.

The casualties were caused by mortar and cannon attacks by PKK/YPG terrorists from Syria's Manbij on the Operation Peace Spring zone, according to the ministry's statement.

Also, 15 terrorists were neutralized, the ministry added.

“We wish God's mercy on our beloved soldier, patience to his grieving family, Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) as well as Turkish nation and a speedy recovery to the wounded,” the ministry said in the statement.

