Turkish soldier killed by accident in N Syria

  • November 25 2019 10:40:54

Turkish soldier killed by accident in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish soldier killed by accident in N Syria

A Turkish soldier was killed on Nov. 24 in a military vehicle accident in northern Syria, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The soldier was injured on Nov. 23 in an area in northern Syria where Turkey launched an anti-terror operation. He could not be saved despite medical efforts, the ministry said in a statement.

Underlining the accident deeply saddened all Turks, the ministry offered condolences to the soldier's family and to the Turkish nation.

MOST POPULAR

  1. 34 Turkish universities enter world university rankings

    34 Turkish universities enter world university rankings

  2. Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

    Turkey to become new hub for elderly care

  3. Ancient Ani attracts attention

    Ancient Ani attracts attention

  4. Erdoğan arrives at Qatar for meetings with emir

    Erdoğan arrives at Qatar for meetings with emir

  5. Fake news tangles Ankara politics

    Fake news tangles Ankara politics
Recommended
Putin to visit Turkey in January 2020

Putin to visit Turkey in January 2020
Over 3,900 judges, prosecutors dismissed since coup attempt: Minister

Over 3,900 judges, prosecutors dismissed since coup attempt: Minister
Kılıçdaroğlu says remarks he made on alleged meeting between CHP member, Erdoğan being distorted

Kılıçdaroğlu says remarks he made on alleged meeting between CHP member, Erdoğan being distorted
Turkey, Russia complete 11th joint patrol in northern Syria

Turkey, Russia complete 11th joint patrol in northern Syria
Over 4,300 baby sea turtles in Çıralı reach Mediterranean

Over 4,300 baby sea turtles in Çıralı reach Mediterranean

Turkey to test Russian S-400 radars in Ankara: Report

Turkey to test Russian S-400 radars in Ankara: Report
Mediterranean resort aims to promote cycling tourism

Mediterranean resort aims to promote cycling tourism
WORLD Car bomb kills 2 civilians in Azaz, injures 3

Car bomb kills 2 civilians in Azaz, injures 3

At least two civilians were killed and three others were injured in a car bomb attack in Syria's northwestern city of Azaz, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Nov. 25.
ECONOMY Turkish exporters eye new markets in Latin America

Turkish exporters eye new markets in Latin America

A Turkish business delegation has travelled to Venezuela and Colombia to enter new markets in Latin America, meeting Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro in Caracas.

SPORTS Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75

Fenerbahçe look impressive in victory against Darüşşafaka: 83-75

Fenerbahçe Beko won their fourth consecutive game in ING Basketball Süper Lig after they beat Darüşşafaka Tekfen 83-75 on Nov. 24