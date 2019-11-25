Turkish soldier killed by accident in N Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

A Turkish soldier was killed on Nov. 24 in a military vehicle accident in northern Syria, according to the Turkish National Defense Ministry.

The soldier was injured on Nov. 23 in an area in northern Syria where Turkey launched an anti-terror operation. He could not be saved despite medical efforts, the ministry said in a statement.

Underlining the accident deeply saddened all Turks, the ministry offered condolences to the soldier's family and to the Turkish nation.