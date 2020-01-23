Turkish scholar's murder suspect remains under house arrest in Ukraine

  • January 23 2020 10:38:00

Turkish scholar's murder suspect remains under house arrest in Ukraine

KIEV
Turkish scholars murder suspect remains under house arrest in Ukraine

Former military officer Nuri Gökhan Bozkır is still wanted as murder suspect of Necip Hablemitoğlu who was killed in 2002 in front of his house in Ankara.

A fugitive suspect in the murder of a Turkish scholar researching the FETÖ organization, defined by Turkish authorities as the terror group behind a 2016 coup attempt, will remain under house arrest, a Ukrainian court said on Jan. 22.

The Kiev Court of Appeals was evaluating the prosecutor's office’s objection against keeping Nuri Gökhan B. under house arrest.

After the prosecutor's office withdrew its objection, the case was dismissed and Gökhan B., who was arrested in December, was ordered to be kept under house arrest.

Turkey expects Ukraine to extradite Gökhan B., Turkey’s justice minister said Dec. 25.

Necip Hablemitoğlu, known for his research and books on FETÖ, was killed in 2002 in front of his house in Turkey’s capital Ankara, but the murder was never solved.

In 2015, prosecutors in Ankara launched an investigation into FETÖ’s involvement in unsolved murders in 2000-2013, including the killings of Behcet Oktay in 2009, the head of Ankara police’s special operations department, judge candidate Didem Yaylalı in 2013, and high court judge Mustafa Yücel Özbilgin in 2006.

Ankara accuses FETÖ of being behind a long-running campaign to infiltrate the Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

nuri gökhan bozkır,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Two earthquakes strike western, central Turkey

    Two earthquakes strike western, central Turkey

  2. Libya's Tripoli airport suspends flights amid threats

    Libya's Tripoli airport suspends flights amid threats

  3. Ankara slam Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean

    Ankara slam Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean

  4. Turkish FM urges Russia to abide by Idlib ceasefire

    Turkish FM urges Russia to abide by Idlib ceasefire

  5. CHP leader accuses gov’t of ‘victimizing thousands to benefit contractors’

    CHP leader accuses gov’t of ‘victimizing thousands to benefit contractors’
Recommended
Turkey delivery man risks 18 years for spitting on pizza

Turkey delivery man risks 18 years for spitting on pizza
Local seeking family of French climber who disappeared in 1988

Local seeking family of French climber who disappeared in 1988
Turks living in Libya’s Tripoli say they feel better after truce

Turks living in Libya’s Tripoli say they feel better after truce
Ankara slams Greece for illegally arming 16 islands in Aegean

Ankara slams Greece for 'illegally arming' 16 islands in Aegean
Insect farms cockroaches find buyers in Turkeys south

Insect farm's cockroaches find buyers in Turkey's south

Turkish court hands jail terms to over 130 FETÖ members

Turkish court hands jail terms to over 130 FETÖ members
WORLD UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

UN court orders Myanmar to prevent Rohingya genocide

In a sweeping legal victory for members of the Rohingya Muslim minority, the United Nations' top court on Jan. 23 ordered Myanmar take all measures in its power to prevent genocide against the Rohingya people.
ECONOMY Kuşadası expects over 300 cruise ship visits

Kuşadası expects over 300 cruise ship visits

Kuşadası, one of Turkey’s main holiday destinations on the Aegean coast, will host 310 cruise ships to visit the town with some 360,000 people on board this year.
SPORTS Lower division team eliminate Beşiktaş from Turkish Cup

Lower division team eliminate Beşiktaş from Turkish Cup

Beşiktaş lose to Erzurumspor 3-2 in Istanbul as Black Eagles' Turkish Cup journey ends in last 16.