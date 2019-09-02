Turkish sailors save refugees off Canary Islands

  • September 02 2019 11:22:17

Turkish sailors save refugees off Canary Islands

LAS PALMAS
A Turkish ship has rescued 24 African refugees stranded on a boat off the Canary Islands.

The crew members of the ship Ekmen Trans spotted a boat carrying refugees some 60 miles off Spanish island Gran Canaria.

The refugees, including three children, a pregnant woman and 20 other adults, were taken up to the ship.

The Turkish sailors informed the Spanish authorities about the incident and the pregnant woman was taken to hospital on a helicopter. Other refugees disembarked at the port of Las Palmas on Sept. 1.

