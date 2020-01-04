Turkish, Russian top diplomats discuss regional developments over phone

ANKARA
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu had a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Jan. 4 to discuss recent developments in the region.

The two discussed the latest developments in Syria, Libya, and Iraq, Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency has reported citing diplomatic sources.

According to the sources, Çavuşoğlu also held a phone conversation with his South African counterpart Naledi Pandor.

 

