Turkey, Russia start joint ground patrols in northern Syria

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Russian troops on Friday started first joint ground patrols in northern Syria under a deal reached last month to clear the area of YPG/PKK terrorists, said Turkey's National Defense Ministry.

"The first Turkish-Russian joint patrols with ground and air units are underway east of Ad Darbasiyah in NE Syria as agreed between Turkish and Russian presidents in Sochi on 22 October," the ministry said on Twitter.



Also, Turkish and Russian military chiefs had a phone call to discuss latest development in northern Syria, the Turkish army said on Nov. 1.

Turkey's Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler and his Russian counterpart Gen. Valery Gerasimov also exchanged views on daily developments in Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces said on Twitter.

The phone conversation came ahead of the first joint ground patrol of Turkey and Russia in northern Syria.

Second Russian military delegation due in Turkey

A second Russian military delegation is set to visit Turkish capital on Nov. 1 to discuss tactical and technical issues under a Syria deal between Turkey and Russia reached on October.

“As part of the agreement reached with the Russian Federation on October 22, 2019 in Sochi, [Russia], the second Russian Military Delegation was planned to come to Ankara today [Nov. 1] to discuss the tactical and technical issues,” Turkey’s National Defense Ministry said on Twitter.

On Oct. 22, Turkey and Russia reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey's border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia would conduct joint patrols there. The 150-hour period ended on Oct. 29.

The deal came after Turkey launched anti-terror Operation Peace Spring on Oct. 9 to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey's borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria's territorial integrity.