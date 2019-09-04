Turkish, Russian aid groups sign cooperation deal

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish and Russian humanitarian organizations signed an agreement on Aug. 3 to increase aid, especially in Syria’s Idlib province.

The memorandum of understanding was signed by Turkish Red Crescent (Kızılay) President Kerem Kinik and Russian Red Cross Society President Raise Lukuttsova in a ceremony at Kızılay’s Istanbul headquarters.

Kinik told reporters at the ceremony that Kızılay will share its experience in managing migration crises in Turkey and the world.

He noted that both organizations will form task forces in a wide range of areas, including blood banking and preparing nations for disasters until next year and roadmaps and activity plans will be formed.

Lukuttsova stressed the importance of strengthening cooperation between Russia and Turkey.

“The agreements with the Turkish Red Crescent are highly important especially in recent times, she said. “Today is a historical day, the agreement between two national foundations is so meaningful.”