Turkish retail sales down in August

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's calendar-adjusted retail sales volume with constant prices fell by 4.3% in August on a yearly basis, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Oct. 15.

Non-food (except automotive fuel) sales posted an annual decrease of 5.8% while food, drinks and tobacco sales dropped by 5% in August, TÜİK said.

Among the main economic activities, only automotive fuel sales increased in the month, up 0.4% versus August 2018, the institute reported.

Among non-food sales, electronic goods and furniture sales dropped most, down 20.7%, while sales of medical goods and cosmetics fell by 4.1% and computers, books, and telecommunications equipment by 3.7% year-on-year in August.

Meanwhile, the volume of textile, clothing and footwear sales rose by 7.1%, and sales by mail orders and internet increased by 21.3% over the same period.

Retail turnover with current prices

TÜİK also revealed that the calendar-adjusted retail turnover with current prices jumped 9.2% in August, on a yearly basis.

"In the same month food, drinks and tobacco sales increased by 17.4%, non-food (except automotive fuel) sales increased by 8%, automotive fuel sales increased by 1.7%," it added.