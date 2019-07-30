Turkish research center to host astronomy fest

  • July 30 2019 09:40:33

Turkish research center to host astronomy fest

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish research center to host astronomy fest

The Scientific and Technological Research Council of Turkey (TÜBİTAK) will host its annual astronomy festival from Aug. 1-4 in the Mediterranean city of Antalya.

The National Sky Observation Festival will be held at TÜBİTAK's National Observatory campus located at the SaklIkent ski resort at an altitude of 2,000 meters (6,560 feet).

Amateurs as well as professional astronomers will attend the festival.

“This sky fest, which has been organized for 20 years and is growing every year, has been successfully an important event in the sense of meeting science and society in our country,” TÜBİTAK said in a statement.

“In astronomy, which is the only field of science that can also be done as amateurs, an important part of the discoveries is made by amateur astronomers who constantly scan the sky with various observation instruments.”

Among various seminars on astronomy, the festival will include observations with telescopes to learn about the sky and celestial bodies, workshops, exhibitions and contests.

Turkey, astronomy, TÜBİTAK

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

    Turkey expects US to end its support to PKK/YPG

  2. Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

    Turkish Cypriot FM slams Greek premier's statements

  3. Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

    Bezos maybe eyeing investment opportunities in Turkey

  4. Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

    Veterinarians urge establishment of animal shelters

  5. Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey

    Greek PM seeks 'brave restart' of relations with Turkey
Recommended
Turkey voices sorrow over deadly Pakistan plane crash

Turkey voices sorrow over deadly Pakistan plane crash
Construction around Lake Salda not allowed: Minister

Construction around Lake Salda not allowed: Minister
Turkey has alternatives, energy minister says, amid sanctions threats from EU

Turkey has alternatives, energy minister says, amid sanctions threats from EU
Collection of plastic waste can enrich Turkey: Expert

Collection of plastic waste can enrich Turkey: Expert
S-400 anti-air missile system no problem for NATO: Çavuşoğlu

S-400 anti-air missile system no problem for NATO: Çavuşoğlu
Two Turkish beaches awarded blue flag tag

Two Turkish beaches awarded blue flag tag
Turkish jets neutralize 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish jets 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq
WORLD Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

Officials say 57 dead in Brazil prison riot; 16 decapitated

At least 57 prisoners were killed by other inmates during clashes between organized crime groups in the Altamira prison in northern Brazil on July 29 with 16 of the victims being decapitated, according to prison officials.
ECONOMY Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance minister

Turkey to see lower interest rates: Finance minister

Turkey will see a downward trend in interest rates in the coming days, the country's finance and treasury minister said on July 30.
SPORTS Australia aims to pour cold water on Englands summer

Australia aims to pour cold water on England's summer

England is still basking in the glow of an epic World Cup triumph but if anything can throw cold water over its memorable summer it would be a first home Ashes series loss to Australia for 18 years.