Turkish Red Crescent provides aid to Tal Abyad

  • October 16 2019 11:11:54

Turkish Red Crescent provides aid to Tal Abyad

ISTANBUL
Turkish Red Crescent provides aid to Tal Abyad

The Turkish Red Crescent has arrived in Syria’s recently liberated district of Tal Abyad to deliver humanitarian aid to needy people, the head of the aid agency said on Oct. 15.

“This morning (Oct. 15) our colleagues reached Tal Abyad along with a convoy of one tractor-trailer and two trucks. They are handing out food and hygiene supplies to affected people,” Kerem Kinik, told Anadolu Agency on the sidelines of the World Humanitarian Action Forum (WHAF) in Istanbul.

The city center of the Tal Abyad district was cleared of YPG/PKK terrorists as part of Turkey's ongoing Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria on Oct. 13. Their homes were liberated from over a five-year occupation by ISIL and YPG/PKK terrorists.

Tal Abyad residents on Oct. 15 started returning to their homes.

Kinik went on to say that aid will cross to Syrian regions cleared of terrorists through two new border gates in Turkey's southeastern province of Sanliurfa made operational through Turkey's ongoing operation. 

"The number of gates where we have been delivering cross-border humanitarian aid since 2011 fell from 12 to six after terror groups occupied the region. Now there will be two new gates. With the Akcakale and Ceylanpinar gates, new doors will open for humanitarian aid into Syria," he said.

Later, on Twitter, the Turkish Red Crescent stressed that they are delivering humanitarian aid in Syria in line with “humanitarian values."

"It is extending its hand to everyone regardless of race, language, or religion," it said. 

Turkey on Oct. 9 launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate terrorists from northern Syria in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

Ankara wants to clear east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria of the terrorist group PKK and its Syrian offshoot, the PYD/YPG.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Couple hitchhikes with their cat

    Couple hitchhikes with their cat

  2. Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

    Government caused world to take position against Turkey: Main opposition leader

  3. Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

    Turkey to initially resettle one million refugees to Syria: Erdoğan

  4. US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

    US imposes sanctions on Turkey over Syria operation

  5. Operation to continue until terrorists are removed: Presidential communications director

    Operation to continue until terrorists are removed: Presidential communications director
Recommended
Turkey inspires Dutch motorcyclists

Turkey inspires Dutch motorcyclists
PKK/YPG terror attack from Syria kills 2 civilians

PKK/YPG terror attack from Syria kills 2 civilians
Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone

Turkish op reaches first week as Erdoğan, Putin discuss Syria over phone
Ankara urges EU states to take tougher measures against PKK

Ankara urges EU states to take tougher measures against PKK
Turkish soldier killed in Syria op

Turkish soldier killed in Syria op
Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction

Turkey criticizes France over request for UEFA sanction
WORLD Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

Brexit talks go down to the wire ahead of EU summit

British and European Union officials resumed talks to clinch a Brexit deal on Oct. 15 just a few hours after late-night negotiations wound up, but it was far from clear they would reach an agreement before a leaders’ summit on Oct. 16.

ECONOMY Private sector external debt down in August

Private sector external debt down in August

Turkey's outstanding short-term foreign private sector debts fell in August, the country's Central Bank (CBRT) said on Oct. 16.
SPORTS LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments

 LeBron addresses backlash to Hong Kong comments

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James told reporters on Oct. 15 he believes his comments regarding a tweet by Daryl Morey in favor of an independent Hong Kong were taken out of context.