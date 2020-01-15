Turkish president receives newly elected Armenian Patriarch

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkey's president received Sahak Maşalyan, head of Armenian Patriarchate of Turkey, at the presidential complex, on Jan. 14.

The meeting was closed to press.

Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu also hosted Maşalyan and congratulated him for being elected as the 85th Armenian patriarch in Turkey.

Çavuşoğlu wished the best for the Armenian community and Turkey.

He said they would continue to work together in the multicultural and tolerant environment of the country.

Sahak Maşalyan became the 85th Patriarch of Turkey's Armenians on Dec. 11 after winning the election held in Armenian Gregorian churches across the country.



Maşalyan won the election after receiving 102 votes out of 119 against his rival Aram Ateşyan, who served as acting patriarch during the absence of Mesrob II.

The elections came after a long period of uncertainty and mourning following the death of Mesrob II, the revered head of the patriarchate of Turkey's Armenians who passed away on March 8 after an 11-year fight against dementia.