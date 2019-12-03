Turkish president marks International Day of Disabled Persons

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Marking the International Day of Disabled Persons, Turkey's president on Dec. 2 urged more sensitivity towards disabled people.

In a message that came a day before the UN-designated day, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said: "We believe that the obstacles are not in the minds and limbs of these brothers and sisters, but in the hearts of those who see them as incomplete, and we continue to strive to spread this awareness across all of society."

"It is a source of happiness that our disabled citizens benefit from all the opportunities offered without any discrimination and are able to proudly achieve success," he added.

Erdoğan underlined that resolving problems faced by disabled people has always taken priority in Turkey due to the country being a modern and social state.

The UN General Assembly designated Dec. 3 as the International Day of Disabled Persons in 1992, with an aim to highlight the difficulties and problems people face.