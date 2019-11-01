Turkish president hosts UN chief in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 1 received UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul.

The closed door meeting lasted one hour.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın, and the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee head Volkan Bozkır attended the meeting, as well.

Guterres came to Turkey to attend the 6th Istanbul Mediation Conference on Oct. 31, which brought together policy-makers, diplomats, international organizations, and NGOs in Istanbul to discuss the practice of mediation as well as the connection between emerging technologies and peace efforts.