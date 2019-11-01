Turkish president hosts UN chief in Istanbul

  • November 01 2019 16:03:00

Turkish president hosts UN chief in Istanbul

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Turkish president hosts UN chief in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Nov. 1 received UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres at Vahdettin Pavilion in Istanbul.

The closed door meeting lasted one hour.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, Presidential Spokesman İbrahim Kalın, and the parliament's Foreign Affairs Committee head Volkan Bozkır attended the meeting, as well.

Guterres came to Turkey to attend the 6th Istanbul Mediation Conference on Oct. 31, which brought together policy-makers, diplomats, international organizations, and NGOs in Istanbul to discuss the practice of mediation as well as the connection between emerging technologies and peace efforts.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

    Safe zones in Syria most livable: Erdoğan

  2. Van cats will show up on the catwalk

    Van cats will show up on the catwalk

  3. Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

    Turkey, Russia launch first patrols in northern Syria

  4. Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided US Congress

    Trump impeachment effort passes first test in divided US Congress

  5. Turkey condemns controversial French bill

    Turkey condemns controversial French bill
Recommended
Sidewalk in Turkish capital offers lessons in math

Sidewalk in Turkish capital offers lessons in math
Turkey says committed to bolster OIC mediation agenda

Turkey says committed to bolster OIC mediation agenda
Quarter of Turkish university graduates unemployed: Report

Quarter of Turkish university graduates unemployed: Report
115,000 baby caretta carettas make it to sea in Turkey: Report

115,000 baby caretta carettas make it to sea in Turkey: Report
Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall

Istanbul roads gridlocked due to rainfall
21 suspects detained over terror ties

21 suspects detained over terror ties
WORLD Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law

The Greek parliament passes a controversial new asylum law early aiming to control the number of migrants entering the country

ECONOMY Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

Treasury unveils financing program for 2020

The Turkish Treasury and Finance Ministry unveils its financing program for 2020
SPORTS Beşiktaş wants to add to derby victory in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş wants to add to derby victory in Süper Lig

Beşiktaş aims for another victory on Nov. 2 in the Turkish Süper Lig at Antalyaspor, hoping to add to last week’s success against city rival Galatasaray.