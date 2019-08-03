Turkish police seizes $15M in counterfeit banknotes

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police on Aug. 1 seized $15 million in counterfeit banknotes in Istanbul, security sources said.

Police arrested four suspects for using the fake banknotes in an operation, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media. They were later released.

The suspects allegedly swindled a businessman by introducing themselves as traders. They offered to sell him dollars at low rates during a meeting at a cafe in Istanbul and took $5,000 from him as collateral.

Police acted on evidence found in footage from security cameras installed at the cafe and raided the suspects' residence and cars in the Atasehir district of the province.