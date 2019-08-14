Turkish Police seize 72,000 drug pills in Istanbul

  • August 14 2019 15:00:25

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
As many as 72,000 opiate pills were seized in a bust in Istanbul, Turkey, a security source said on Aug. 13. 

After receiving a tip-off, local Gendarmerie forces conducted an operation rounding up suspects allegedly involved in drug trafficking and selling drugs in the city, said the source, requesting anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Police detained two suspects in the raid carried out in the city's Bahçelievler district.

One of the suspects was arrested while the other was released under judicial control.

