Turkish police detains 8 ISIL suspects

KONYA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish police eight suspects allegedly linked to the ISIL terror group in the central province of Konya, said security sources on Dec. 26.

The provincial prosecutor's office said in its probe that the suspects were in correspondence with ISIL members in conflict zones, said the sources who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After their interrogation, detention warrants were issued for nine suspects. Police is on the lookout for one suspect who remains at large.

Turkey recognized ISIL as a terrorist organization in 2013.

Since then, the country has been attacked by ISIL terrorists numerous times, including with 10 suicide bombings, seven bombings and four armed attacks which killed 315 people and injured hundreds.

In response, Turkey has launched military and police operations inside the country and abroad.