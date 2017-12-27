Turkish PM says decree grants immunity only to civilians who helped defeat July 15 coup attempt

ANKARA - Anadolu Agency

Prime Minister Binali Yıldırım said early Dec. 27 that a new emergency decree granting immunity to civilians fighting against coup attempts only applied to those who took part in thwarting the July 15, 2016, coup attempt.

“The regulation is aimed at protecting the citizens who ran to the streets, laid down their lives [for Turkey] to prevent the attempted coup and events right after it,” Yıldırım told reporters at Esenboğa Airport in the capital Ankara ahead of an official visit to Saudi Arabia.

“The issue is loud and clear. Nobody should create distractions,” he added.

Justice Minister Abdulhamit Gül said Dec. 26 the decree applies to the night of the defeated coup and the following morning to ensure that legal action is not taken against people who went out of their houses to protect the country.

The Dec. 24 decree drew widespread criticisms from opposition groups who believe the measure is vaguely-worded and could lead to civilians committing violence.

The Turkish government believes the Fethullahist Terrorist Organization (FETÖ) and its U.S.-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup, which left 250 people killed and nearly 2,200 injured.