Turkish plane takes off to bring wounded from Somalia

  • January 21 2020 09:46:09

Turkish plane takes off to bring wounded from Somalia

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish plane takes off to bring wounded from Somalia

Members of the National Medical Rescue Team departed for Somalia's capital on Jan. 21 to bring those wounded in a suicide car bombing over the weekend back to Turkey.

At least three people were killed and 20 others injured, including several Turkish nationals, when a suicide car bomb targeted a police convoy escorting Turkish contractors in Mogadishu on Jan. 18.

A medical team of nine people travelled on an A400M type military transport aircraft of the Turkish Armed Forces to treat three Turkish citizens and six Somalians.

Semih Korkut, an official from the Ministry of Health, told Anadolu Agency that preparations were made to bring back those injured in the attack on the instructions of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

On Dec. 28, at least 85 people were killed, including two Turkish nationals, and over 150 others wounded in a suicide truck attack in Mogadishu claimed by the al-Shabaab terrorist group.

Turkey has strong historical ties with Somalia on the principle of “win-win” relations, including more than 150 development aid projects carried out by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) since 2011.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north

    Turkey, Japan scrap partnership in Sinop nuclear plant in Turkey’s north

  2. Russia and Cyprus

    Russia and Cyprus

  3. Coalition partner nationalists are the happiest in Turkey

    Coalition partner nationalists are the happiest in Turkey

  4. Solution possible in Libya ‘if truce holds’

    Solution possible in Libya ‘if truce holds’

  5. After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

    After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time
Recommended
Hayrettin Karaca: Turkeys forest hero

Hayrettin Karaca: Turkey's 'forest hero'
Teknofest 2020 publicized in southeastern Turkey

Teknofest 2020 publicized in southeastern Turkey
Police detains over 50 FETÖ-linked terror suspects

Police detains over 50 FETÖ-linked terror suspects

Turkish, Russian defense chiefs discuss regional issues

Turkish, Russian defense chiefs discuss regional issues
2009 airliner crash probe only told half story: Report

2009 airliner crash probe only told half story: Report

Solution possible in Libya ‘if truce holds’

Solution possible in Libya ‘if truce holds’
WORLD Libyas Haftar launches attack, tests peace summit

Libya's Haftar launches attack, tests peace summit

Militias loyal to Libyan commander Khalifa Haftar launched a mortar attack on Jan. 19, Turkey’s state-run Anadolu Agency reported on Jan. 20.
ECONOMY Central government gross debt stock hits $223 bln

Central government gross debt stock hits $223 bln

Turkey's central government's gross debt stock became 1.33 trillion Turkish liras (around $223 billion) as of end-2019, according to Treasury and Finance Ministry on Jan. 20.
SPORTS After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

After many years, Turkish Cyprus hosts a FIFA member team for first time

Turkish Cyprus is hosting a FIFA and UEFA member country’s football team for camping for the first time in decades.