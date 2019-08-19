Turkish pianist Say performs against gold mine deforestation in Kaz Mountains

ÇANAKKALE – Demirören News Agency

Turkish composer and pianist Fazıl Say on Aug. 18 performed a recital on the scene of a deforested area in Turkey’s northwestern province of Çanakkale in protest against deforestation for the construction of a cyanide gold mine by a Canadian company.

The concert was attended by thousands of people, including Çanakkale Mayor Ülgür Gökhan and representatives from various non-governmental organizations. It was held in cooperation with the Çanakkale municipality to draw the world’s attention to the damage done to the environment.

During the concert, Say played his newly composed piece named “Kaz Mountains Anthem” dedicated to the deforested area. He also played his other pieces and world classics during his performance.

“On the 24th day of the campaign [protest] started for the Kaz Mountains, I thank those who are here from the first day and are defending nature. They are the ones who have led us. And they have inspired … this concert to occur. It is our purpose not to leave them alone,” Say said during his performance.

“If we humans on this planet want to leave something for the future, we need to protect them. We should side with giving life. And music tells that, I think,” said Say.

After the concert, opponents walked to the mine site in protest.

Canadian mining firm Alamos Gold Inc., which has bought the site near the town of Kirazlı in Çanakkale, has faced strong resistance from activists over the last weeks.

Environmentalists on July 26 launched a campaign named “Water and Conscience Watch” to halt the construction of the mine over allegations that tens of thousands of trees have had to be cut down.

Authorities, however, dispute this saying only around 13,000 trees have been felled and that they will be replanted later.

Activists argue that the mine-related activities in the region could severely damage the environment.