Turkish parliament ratifies motion on Turkey-Libya deal

  • December 21 2019 17:06:41

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish parliament on Dec. 21 ratified a motion on the approval of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on security and military cooperation with Libya.

On Nov. 27, Ankara and Tripoli signed two separate MoUs; one on military cooperation and the other on maritime boundaries of countries in the Eastern Mediterranean.

The maritime pact asserted Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) also has rights to the resources in the area. It went into effect on Dec. 8.

Following the military cooperation deal, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Ankara may consider sending troops to Libya if the U.N.-recognized Tripoli government made such a request.

