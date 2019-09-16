Turkish-origin victim of shooting dies in Denmark

  • September 16 2019 13:00:24

COPENHAGEN-Anadolu Agency
A Turkish-origin man died after a shooting on Sept. 15 in eastern Denmark, according to local police. 

Western Copenhagen Police said on Twitter that the shooting occurred on Gildbrovej Street in the town of Ishoj, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) southwest of the capital Copenhagen.

Two people sustained gunshots, with one dying. A third person suffered slight injury, but was not shot.

An investigation is currently underway, said police.

Turkish citizen,

