Turkish operation meant to halt terrorist state: Erdoğan

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkey’s operation in northern Syria is designed to destroy terror corridors along the border and halt the establishment of a terrorist YPG/PKK state, said Turkey’s president on Oct. 30.

“Inside and outside the work is not finished yet,” Erdoğan told a meeting of his party’s provincial chairs in the capital Ankara. “The only reason we launched Operation Peace Spring is our intention to destroy those terror corridors and those who want to establish that terrorist state."

He added: “We will continue our pursuit until the last terrorist is gone. Neither threats, nor blackmail, nor insidious games will be able to hold us back.”

The operation will show the entire world Turkey's will, potential, and determination, he said.

Decrying attacks on Turkey over the last six years of terrorist groups such as the YPG/PKK, ISIL and the FETÖ-- which in 2016 attempted a defeated coup -- Erdoğan added: “Nor do their attacks ignore the economy. They even tried to abandon indirect means and directly topple our economy.”

On the tunnels built by PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Erdoğan questioned why the French cement firm Lafarge had a factory in northern Syria.

“Where did they get the cement for all those tunnels? Lafarge.”

He added: “France, you pay the price first. You are a government that aids and abets terrorist groups."

Turkey has blasted France for hosting YPG/PKK terrorists while criticizing Turkey’s anti-terror operation.

The meeting of provincial heads serving since 2001, when the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) was founded, was held at party headquarters in Ankara.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the European Union -- has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

On Oct. 9, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring to eliminate the terrorists from northern Syria east of the Euphrates River in order to secure Turkey’s borders, aid in the safe return of Syrian refugees, and ensure Syria’s territorial integrity.

On Oct. 22, Turkey and Russia reached a deal under which YPG/PKK terrorists would pull back 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) south of Turkey’s border with northern Syria within 150 hours and security forces from Turkey and Russia would conduct joint patrols there.

The 150-hour period ended on Tuesday, Oct. 29.