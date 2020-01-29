Turkish Nobel laureate's home to open as museum

  • January 29 2020 10:42:00

Turkish Nobel laureate's home to open as museum

MARDIN-Anadolu Agency
Turkish Nobel laureates home to open as museum

Nobel chemistry laureate Aziz Sancar's former home in southeastern Turkey will be converted into a museum.

Local authorities in the province of Mardin prepared the project to restore a part of the three-story and 36-room historical mansion in the Savur district, where the Sancar family once lived.

Turkish Nobel laureates home to open as museumMardin Governor Mustafa Yaman told Anadolu Agency that the mansion needed to be restored as it had long been vacant.

With the restoration project -- supported by the governor's and mayor's offices -- having been launched, Yaman said: "I believe we will finish the restoration in a very short time."

"Sancar is a valuable scientist and a role model for young people," he noted, adding: "We welcomed the decision to turn the house into a museum with the support of the governorship and the municipality."

Local and foreign guests coming to the district want to see Sancar's house. This restoration will also boost tourism in the district, he said.

Aziz Sancar had once worked in the district as a doctor, using the apartment "as a public hospital" for the local people, he noted, underlining that his uncle did not charge for his service and even provided medications with his own resources.

Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar receives his award
Nobel laureate Aziz Sancar receives his award

Sancar received the Nobel Prize in chemistry in 2015 for his work on cells that repair DNA damage.

Turkish Nobel laureates home to open as museum

MOST POPULAR

  1. Ankara says Trump's Middle East plan would steal Palestinian land

    Ankara says Trump's Middle East plan would steal Palestinian land

  2. Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

    Japanese companies choose Turkey to open up region

  3. Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

    Magnitude 4.8 earthquake strikes western Turkey

  4. As Turkey faces new challenges in Syria's Idlib

    As Turkey faces new challenges in Syria's Idlib

  5. Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs

    Turkish court sentences three over killing stray dogs
Recommended
Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art

Egg-carving artist breaks record on fragile art
Museum sheds light on Thracian civilization

Museum sheds light on Thracian civilization
Özdemir Asaf: A gentle poet

Özdemir Asaf: A gentle poet

Turkish pianist performs at events in South Africa

Turkish pianist performs at events in South Africa
Low tide reveals ancient port in north Aegean town

Low tide reveals ancient port in north Aegean town
Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes

Billie Eilish sweeps Grammy Awards with top 4 prizes
WORLD Trumps Mideast peace plan: Key points

Trump's Mideast peace plan: Key points

The Mideast peace plan announced by President Donald Trump on Jan. 28 supports the Israeli position on nearly all of the most contentious issues in the decades-old conflict.
ECONOMY Economic confidence index goes up in January

Economic confidence index goes up in January

Confidence in the Turkish economy rose on a monthly basis to hit a 21-month high in January, Turkey’s statistical authority announced on Jan. 29.
SPORTS Petition to make Bryant the new NBA logo nears two million signatures

Petition to make Bryant the new NBA logo nears two million signatures

Real Madrid defeated Real Valladolid 1-0 on Jan. 29 in an away match, jumping to first place in the Spanish La Liga.