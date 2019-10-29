Turkish natural stone sector focuses on South America

BURSA-Anadolu Agency

The Turkish natural stones sector, which makes $2 billion export annually, is finding new markets in South American countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Chile, the head of Istanbul Mineral Exporters' Association (IMIB) said.

The natural stones sector must diversify export destinations due to contractions in its export markets including China, Aydın Dinçer told Anadolu Agency.

The half of natural stones exports are constituted by marble, of which main destinations are China and India, he noted.

China makes $1 billion natural stone imports from Turkey, a 10% narrowing means $100 million for the natural stone sector, he stressed.

"The U.S. is the leading country for our exports of manufactured goods with $400 million, followed by Saudi Arabia," Dinçer added.

Touching on the mining sector's exports, he said the sector's exports were around $4.5-5 billion annually and it aims to close 2019 with $4.6 billion exports.

"The natural stone sector, which constitutes half of mining sector's exports, is a significant item," he added.

During the last one year, Dinçer said, IMIB organized trade delegation visits to nearly 20 countries -- including South American countries, Mexico and South Korea.