Turkish natural stone sector focuses on South America

  • October 29 2019 12:59:16

Turkish natural stone sector focuses on South America

BURSA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish natural stone sector focuses on South America

The Turkish natural stones sector, which makes $2 billion export annually, is finding new markets in South American countries such as Brazil, Argentina and Chile, the head of Istanbul Mineral Exporters' Association (IMIB) said.

The natural stones sector must diversify export destinations due to contractions in its export markets including China, Aydın Dinçer told Anadolu Agency.

The half of natural stones exports are constituted by marble, of which main destinations are China and India, he noted.

China makes $1 billion natural stone imports from Turkey, a 10% narrowing means $100 million for the natural stone sector, he stressed.

"The U.S. is the leading country for our exports of manufactured goods with $400 million, followed by Saudi Arabia," Dinçer added.

Touching on the mining sector's exports, he said the sector's exports were around $4.5-5 billion annually and it aims to close 2019 with $4.6 billion exports.

"The natural stone sector, which constitutes half of mining sector's exports, is a significant item," he added.

During the last one year, Dinçer said, IMIB organized trade delegation visits to nearly 20 countries -- including South American countries, Mexico and South Korea.

South Africa,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s most expensive mansion on sale for 550 million liras

    Turkey’s most expensive mansion on sale for 550 million liras

  2. Baghdadi killing ‘a new step in anti-terror fight’: Erdoğan

    Baghdadi killing ‘a new step in anti-terror fight’: Erdoğan

  3. Atatürk 'used gastro diplomacy despite limited means in Ankara'

    Atatürk 'used gastro diplomacy despite limited means in Ankara'

  4. Cyberattack targets Türk Telekom, Garanti bank

    Cyberattack targets Türk Telekom, Garanti bank

  5. NATO praises Turkey’s key role in Afghanistan mission

    NATO praises Turkey’s key role in Afghanistan mission
Recommended
Hoteliers not to increase prices for domestic tourists in 2020: Jolly chairman

Hoteliers not to increase prices for domestic tourists in 2020: Jolly chairman  
Experts to discuss electric cars future in Istanbul

Experts to discuss electric cars' future in Istanbul
Hoteliers not to increase prices for domestic tourists in 2020: Jolly chairman

Hoteliers not to increase prices for domestic tourists in 2020: Jolly chairman
Cyberattack targets Türk Telekom, Garanti bank

Cyberattack targets Türk Telekom, Garanti bank
Istanbul Airport serves over 40 mln passengers

Istanbul Airport serves over 40 mln passengers
Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US

Turkish furniture showroom to open mall in US
WORLD Anti-Muslim letter sent to mosque in German capital

Anti-Muslim letter sent to mosque in German capital

An anti-Muslim letter was recently sent to a mosque affiliated with the Islamic Federation of Berlin, the organization’s president says
ECONOMY Hoteliers not to increase prices for domestic tourists in 2020: Jolly chairman

Hoteliers not to increase prices for domestic tourists in 2020: Jolly chairman  

Travel agency Jolly Tur’s chairman Meter Vardar said that hoteliers have reached an agreement to not increase their room rates in 2020 for domestic tourists.
SPORTS Trabzonspor draw with Başakşehir 2-2 in thrilling match

Trabzonspor draw with Başakşehir 2-2 in thrilling match

Trabzonspor manage to earn 1 point with stoppage-time goal in dramatic 2-2 draw at Fatih Terim Başakşehir Stadium.