Turkish military convoy dispatched to Syrian border

  • January 13 2018 18:11:00

Turkish military convoy dispatched to Syrian border

HATAY - Anadolu Agency
Turkish military convoy dispatched to Syrian border

A Turkish military convoy including tanks has been dispatched to the Syrian border in Turkey’s southern Hatay province, a security source said on Jan. 13.

Video footage shows a group of five tanks loaded on trucks and driven on an unpaved road. A military source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to media, said the tanks were sent as reinforcements to the Turkish border units.

Early on Jan. 14, a source in the region said the Turkish military hit several People’s Protection Units (YPG) targets in the Afrin district of Syria’s Aleppo province to prevent a “terror corridor” from forming along Turkey’s borders.

The Turkish army fired at least 40 times during the artillery bombardment in Afrin’s five regions including Bosoufane, Jindires and Rajo.

The Turkish artillery units hit the YPG forces from the border province of Hatay.

The military operation follows President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s call for the Democratic Union Party (PYD), the political wing of the YPG and affiliated to the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), in Afrin to surrender.

Erdoğan said on Jan. 13 that any venture in the region “has no chance of success” if Turkey has no consent in it, referring to the PYD’s efforts to settle in Syria’s northern regions along the Turkish border.

Turkey will interfere “if the terrorists in Afrin do not surrender,” Erdoğan also said, adding that Turkish forces “are destroying the western wing of this corridor with the Idlib operation.”

On Jan. 13, Turkish artillery units based in Hatay and Syria’s Idlib province hit YPG targets in Afrin’s Bosoufane, Cindirese, Deir Bellout and Rajo districts.

Syria, Afrin, target

MOST POPULAR

  1. Plane skids off runway in Turkey’s Trabzon airport

    Plane skids off runway in Turkey’s Trabzon airport

  2. Turkish military convoy dispatched to Syrian border

    Turkish military convoy dispatched to Syrian border

  3. Turkish female pilots become social media phenomena

    Turkish female pilots become social media phenomena

  4. Plane skids off runway in Turkey’s Trabzon

    Plane skids off runway in Turkey’s Trabzon

  5. Terror clearance operation to continue in Syria’s Afrin, Erdoğan says

    Terror clearance operation to continue in Syria’s Afrin, Erdoğan says
Recommended
One soldier killed, three wounded in PKK attack in Turkey’s southeast

One soldier killed, three wounded in PKK attack in Turkey’s southeast
Town quarantined, 609 birds killed over bird flu in Turkey’s southeast

Town quarantined, 609 birds killed over bird flu in Turkey’s southeast
Two Afghan, one Pakistani refugee killed in container fire in Istanbul

Two Afghan, one Pakistani refugee killed in container fire in Istanbul
Istanbul police rescue, deport two Ugandan women forced into prostitution

Istanbul police rescue, deport two Ugandan women forced into prostitution
Istanbul appeals court rules for couple’s divorce over ‘pocket money’ debate

Istanbul appeals court rules for couple’s divorce over ‘pocket money’ debate
Citizen calls hotline, complains of seagull noise

Citizen calls hotline, complains of seagull noise
Plane skids off runway in Turkey’s Trabzon airport

Plane skids off runway in Turkey’s Trabzon airport
WORLD US to use YPG militants for border security in Syria

US to use YPG militants for border security in Syria

The U.S.-led coalition is working with a Syrian Kurdish group to set up a new border force of 30,000 personnel, the coalition said on Jan. 14, a move that has added to Turkey’s anger over U.S. support to the group in Syria.

ECONOMY EBRD hails Turkey’s national energy efficiency action plan

EBRD hails Turkey’s national energy efficiency action plan

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) has said it welcomes Turkey’s National Energy Efficiency Action Plan which sets the country on course to implement a reduction of 14 percent of primary energy consumption by 2023.
SPORTS Cenk Tosun makes Everton debut in loss

Cenk Tosun makes Everton debut in loss

Turkish international striker Cenk Tosun made his Premier League debut on Jan. 13 when his side Everton loss 4-0 to Tottenham at Wembley.