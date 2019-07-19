Turkish military conducts airstrikes in northern Iraq

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkish warplanes and drones hit on July 19 terrorist targets in a mountainous area in Iraq's north as part of an ongoing military operation against PKK, Turkey's National Defense Ministry announced on July 19.

The Turkish army “neutralized” six PKK terrorists in the operation the ministry said.

Turkish security forces also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by the PKK in northern Iraq's Metina and Gara areas, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term “neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which revealed new information of terrorist activity, according to the ministry.

A total of 71 terrorists have been "neutralized" since the launch of Operation Claw, the ministry announced.

Meanwhile, a Turkish officer on July 19 succumbed to his injuries sustained in a PKK terror attack in eastern Turkey, according to security sources.

Zafer Akkuş, a major gendarme commander, died while being treated at a hospital in eastern Bitlis province.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch