Turkey's manufacturing capacity use improves in August

  • August 26 2019 11:24:00

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
The Turkish manufacturing industry's capacity utilization rate increased slightly on a monthly basis in August, according to a Central Bank survey released on Aug. 26.

Turkey's manufacturing industry used 76.6% of its capacity this month, up 0.4 percentage points from July.

Capacity utilization rate (CUR) figures are based on responses to the bank's business tendency survey by local units operating in the manufacturing industry, according to the bank.

The monthly data does not reflect the bank's views or predictions, as 1,790 firms responded to the survey this month, the bank said.

In the six main industrial groups, the highest capacity usage was posted in investment goods with 76.5%, while the lowest CUR was 74.3% for durable consumer goods.

ECONOMY

