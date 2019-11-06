Turkish man plays traditional saz on Mount Everest, wants to introduce Turkish culture

ISTANBUL
A 27-year-old Turkish man has strummed his saz, a traditional stringed musical instrument also known as “bağlama,” at one of the base camps of Mount Everest.

Anıl Ünlü has been travelling the world for the last four years, with a saz on his back, in a bid to introduce the Turkish culture to the world while interacting with other cultures.

“I traveled to 45 different countries in five years,” Ünlü told state-run Anadolu Agency.

“I am travelling while trying to learn about other countries’ cultures, cuisines, and belief systems, in an unbiased manner. And I’m trying to introduce our culture to them, carrying my saz with me,” he said.

Ünlü conveyed that he went trekking at a base camp in Mount Nemrut and sung a traditional Turkish folk song while playing his saz.

“I sang a folk song at 5,643 meters of altitude and the Kala Patthar summit,” he said.

After doing this, he smiled for three days, the young man conveyed.

“I experienced a very different level of happiness and excitement,” he added.

Ünlü added that he will continue his journey in Africa, where he is planning to stay for two-and-a-half years.

 

