Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer

  • July 28 2019 15:25:00

Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer

ISTANBUL – Anadolu Agency
Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammed toured the facilities of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufacturer Baykar in Istanbul on July 27.

Erdoğan earlier met with Mahathir in Istanbul over breakfast at the Vahdettin Pavilion in Üsküdar district, accompanied by First Ladies of the two countries, Emine Erdoğan and Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali.

After their breakfast the two leaders visited Baykar’s facilities in Istanbul’s Hadimkoy district.

Erdoğan and Mahathir were accompanied by Turkey’s Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank during their visit to Baykar, which was closed to press.

Before he left Turkey, Mahathir received Malaysian press members at Istanbul’s Sabiha Gökcen Airport.     

Mahathir arrived in Turkey on July 24 at the invitation of Erdoğan.

On July 25, Mahathir paid a visit to Turkish engine maker TUSAŞ.

The Malaysian prime minister got information about Turkish defense industry and toured the facilities of TUSAŞ, also known as Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

Mahathir also watched an airshow of unmanned air vehicles (Anka), helicopters (Atak) and planes (Hürkuş) at TUSAŞ on the last leg of the visit.     

In a joint news conference on July 25, Erdoğan said that they discussed cooperation between Turkey and Malaysia as two D-8 members and strategic partners.     

The Turkish president also presented Mahathir the Order of the State of the Republic of Turkey, the highest state order awarded to foreign nationals.

Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, Malaysia, Mahathir Muhammed, ISTANBUL

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer

    Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer

  2. Top 10 best holiday destinations in Turkey

    Top 10 best holiday destinations in Turkey

  3. Trump says he does not blame Turkey for S-400 system

    Trump says he does not blame Turkey for S-400 system

  4. 7th suspect named in attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq

    7th suspect named in attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq

  5. Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus' peacekeeping

    Turkey retorts UN resolution on Cyprus' peacekeeping
Recommended
Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister

Trade with Russia should reach $100B: Minister
Turkish armored vehicle Hızır scores first exports

Turkish armored vehicle 'Hızır' scores first exports
Households spend most on rent, food, transport

Households spend most on rent, food, transport
Central Bank reserves reach $96.3B in June

Central Bank reserves reach $96.3B in June
Central Bank lowers interest rates 425 bps

Central Bank lowers interest rates 425 bps
Manufacturing capacity use inches down in July

Manufacturing capacity use inches down in July
WORLD US Supreme Court says Trump can spend military funds on wal

US Supreme Court says Trump can spend military funds on wal

The US Supreme Court on July 26 ruled in favor of President Donald Trump, allowing him to proceed with plans to divert billions of dollars in Pentagon funds towards construction of his border wall with Mexico.
ECONOMY Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer

Turkish, Malaysian leaders visit UAV manufacturer

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Muhammed toured the facilities of Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) manufacturer Baykar in Istanbul on July 27.
SPORTS Young football players eye career goals in Turkey

Young football players eye career goals in Turkey

Young football players gathered in sport camps on July 27 in the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with big dreams of playing for teams in Europe.