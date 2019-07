Turkish, Malaysian leaders view indigenous fire truck

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad on Thursday inspected Turkey’s locally-built fire truck.

The fire truck manufactured by Volkan Firefighting Vehicles was brought to the presidential complex during an official dinner given in honor of the visiting foreign leader.

Yasar Tecim, director general of Volkan Firefighting Vehicles, told Anadolu Agency that a project has been signed with Malaysia to produce 17 fire trucks.

He added that the trucks are manufactured based on international standards and can be used for search and rescue operations.