Turkish jets neutralize 9 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

  • August 25 2019 14:57:24

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish fighter jets neutralized nine PKK terrorists during an anti-terror operation in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Aug. 25.  

Airstrikes were carried out in Haftanin region in northern Iraq in coordination with the ongoing Operation Claw 3, the ministry said in a statement, adding the operation continues successfully. 

It added that the operation also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralize" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Turkish security forces launched on Aug. 23 Operation Claw 3 in Sinat-Haftanin region in northern Iraq, according to a statement from the Turkish National Defense Ministry on Aug. 24.

The operation was launched to facilitate border security, neutralize terrorists, destroy caves and shelters in Sinat-Haftanin in northern Iraq, according to the statement.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists so far.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkey, Operation Claw, Northern Iraq

