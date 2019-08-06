Turkish jets 'neutralize' 14 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

  • August 06 2019 09:49:00

Turkish jets 'neutralize' 14 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
Turkish jets neutralize 14 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

Turkish fighter jets neutralized 14 PKK terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the Defense Ministry said.

Airstrikes were carried out in the Metina and Gara regions as part of the ongoing Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

On July 13, Turkey launched Operation Claw-2 as a follow-up on the successfully ongoing Claw-1, which revealed new information on terrorist activities, according to the ministry.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

 

Turkey, PKK, Operation Claw

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

    Turkish, Pakistani leaders discuss India’s Kashmir move

  2. Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

    Almost all masjids, graveyards of Kos island ruined: Association

  3. Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

    Jennifer Lopez arrives in Antalya for concert

  4. EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

    EU can’t act as court on E Med: Turkish FM

  5. Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested

    Fake hotel website fraudsters arrested
Recommended
Turkeys op in N Syria to move different phase soon: Erdoğan

Turkey's op in N Syria to move different phase soon: Erdoğan
Educational cost of 4,500 kids covered by e-waste campaign

Educational cost of 4,500 kids covered by e-waste campaign
Music played in ships in Bosphorus lead to complaints

Music played in ships in Bosphorus lead to complaints
Thousands march against planned gold mine in Kaz Mountains

Thousands march against planned gold mine in Kaz Mountains
Turkey, US officials resume talks on Syria safe zone

Turkey, US officials resume talks on Syria safe zone
Central Bank enables long-term lira swaps

Central Bank enables long-term lira swaps
WORLD India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

India detains Kashmir political leaders as threat to peace

Indian authorities say they have detained three political leaders in Kashmir because they are a threat to peace, with the Muslim-majority region under lockdown following an explosive government move to revoke its special autonomy.
ECONOMY Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkey hosts 116.8M air passengers in January-July

Turkish airports saw a total of 116.8 million passengers -- including direct transit passengers -- during the first seven months of 2019, the country’s air travel authority announced on Aug. 6. 
SPORTS Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Aged 69, senior swimmer sets example for youth

Age is just a number for a 69-year-old Turkish female swimmer, who wants to set an example for young people with her dedication to swimming.