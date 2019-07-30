Turkish jets 'neutralize' 5 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish fighter jets neutralized five PKK terrorists during a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on July 30.

The airstrikes were carried out in the Avasin region in coordination with Turkey's ongoing military offensive Operation Claw, the ministry said on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The airstrikes also destroyed weapon emplacements and shelters used by PKK terrorists, the ministry added.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base to plan cross-border terrorist attacks on Turkey.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq. The ongoing offensive has neutralized dozens of terrorists so far.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

Turkish border troops also neutralized two PKK terrorists trying to infiltrate the country from northern Iraq's Metina region, the ministry later added.

Border troops carried out an operation against two terrorists planning an attack, it said.