Turkish jets 'neutralize' 3 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

  • December 21 2019 16:02:59

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency
A group of three PKK terrorists was neutralized as part of a Turkish counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry announced on Dec. 21.

Three PKK terrorists preparing for an attack were neutralized in an air-backed operation held in northern Iraq's Zap and Sinat-Haftanin regions, the ministry said in a tweet.

The statement added that counter-terrorism operations in the region would continue without slowing down.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in statements to imply terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

More than 400 YPG/PKK terrorists were “neutralized” in northern Iraq over the past four months, according to the ministry.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and EU. It has been responsible for deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

The YPG is the PKK's Syrian offshoot.

 

