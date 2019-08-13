Turkish jets neutralize 2 PKK terrorists in N Iraq

ANKARA-Anadolu Agency

Turkish fighter jets neutralized two PKK terrorists, during a counter-terrorism operation in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Aug. 13.

Airstrikes were carried out in Metina region, in coordination with the ground offensive, Operation Claw, the ministry said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Turkish authorities often use the term "neutralized" in statements to imply the terrorists in question, surrendered or were killed or captured.

On May 27, Turkey launched Operation Claw against the PKK in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq.

PKK terrorists often use northern Iraq as a base, to plan cross-border terrorist attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of some 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.